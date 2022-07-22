The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Trailer: The End Of An Era
Y'all, we did it. Who could have imagined 11 seasons and 12 years ago when we all returned home from Halloween parties and taking little ones trick or treating to tune in to AMC to watch their new horror series, "The Walking Dead," that we'd still be talking about it after all these years? Considering I was a 20-year-old college student who didn't think about tomorrow let alone a decade from then, I certainly couldn't have imagined it. But that's exactly what happened. "The Walking Dead" sparked zombie fever in the 2010s, and exploded into one of the most popular shows in television history, but now, the story is finally coming to an end. Well, at least the serialized version of the story. There are still going to be spin-off shows and movies to keep all you Walking Deadheads satiated.
Season 11 was wisely split up into three different parts, with the final eight episodes of the third and final part heading our way this Halloween season. Norman Reedus continues his reign of keeping rioters at bay as Daryl Dixon, but the cast of season 11 includes Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Khary Payton, Ross Marquand, Lauren Ridloff, Callan McAuliffe, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Paola Lazaro, Angel Theory, Jacob Young, and Margot Bingham. Full disclosure, some of these characters died during parts 1 and 2, but you'll have to catch up on the final season to know who we still have moving toward the final eight episodes.
Spoiler alert for season 11 parts 1 & 2 moving forward.
The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 trailer
Showrunner Angela Kang teased the final season as "Bigger than ever," claiming the end will have higher stakes than ever, more zombies, and tons of action as the groups we've come to know and love must work together "in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them." When we last saw our beloved characters during the midseason finale, the Commonwealth, along with their sketchy Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) had taken over Alexandria, Hilltop, and Oceanside and our survivors aren't too happy about it. Daryl and Carol are our only two remaining characters from the first season, and Daryl has been thrust into the leadership position.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kang spoke about this new journey for the fandom's favorite character. "Daryl, more and more, is being thrust into the role of a leader," said Kang. "And the way he does it is different than some of the others." Kang continued by saying that Daryl's leadership style is different from Rick, Maggie, or Ezekiel, because, well, "Daryl is Daryl." Kang concluded by saying, "He's not the guy who likes to give a lot of speeches–he kind of likes to do."
"The Walking Dead" season 11 part 3 will debut on October 2, 2022.