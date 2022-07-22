The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Trailer: The End Of An Era

Y'all, we did it. Who could have imagined 11 seasons and 12 years ago when we all returned home from Halloween parties and taking little ones trick or treating to tune in to AMC to watch their new horror series, "The Walking Dead," that we'd still be talking about it after all these years? Considering I was a 20-year-old college student who didn't think about tomorrow let alone a decade from then, I certainly couldn't have imagined it. But that's exactly what happened. "The Walking Dead" sparked zombie fever in the 2010s, and exploded into one of the most popular shows in television history, but now, the story is finally coming to an end. Well, at least the serialized version of the story. There are still going to be spin-off shows and movies to keep all you Walking Deadheads satiated.

Season 11 was wisely split up into three different parts, with the final eight episodes of the third and final part heading our way this Halloween season. Norman Reedus continues his reign of keeping rioters at bay as Daryl Dixon, but the cast of season 11 includes Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Khary Payton, Ross Marquand, Lauren Ridloff, Callan McAuliffe, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Paola Lazaro, Angel Theory, Jacob Young, and Margot Bingham. Full disclosure, some of these characters died during parts 1 and 2, but you'll have to catch up on the final season to know who we still have moving toward the final eight episodes.

Spoiler alert for season 11 parts 1 & 2 moving forward.