Barry Season 4 Will Find Time To Be Funny, No Matter How Dark It Gets

The hit HBO series "Barry" has always been a dark comedy — its humor derived from the most awful situations — but season 3 took the tone to pitch black. The series, which follows ex-soldier and occasional hitman Barry (Bill Hader) after he discovers that he likes acting and wants to try and give up his more murderous career, has never been lighthearted, but season 3 made some fans wonder if the show could even really be called a comedy anymore.

Things have gotten bad for Barry and his various associates, including his aspiring showrunner girlfriend Sally (Sarah Goldberg), his former acting coach Gene (Henry Winkler), and his mobster buddy Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan). Barry's hitman life and his acting life have finally crossed paths in a way he can't undo, plus his old boss Fuches (Stephen Root) has started finding the survivors of Barry's targets and giving them his name. Everyone is after Barry, and no one is laughing.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Carrigan and Winkler revealed that while the show is going to still be very dark in season 4, it won't completely lose the humor that helps provide breathing room amidst the chaos. "Barry" will apparently always be a comedy, even if it all becomes gallows humor.