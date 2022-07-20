Breaking Trailer: A Heartbreaking Tale Based On A True Veteran Story

In the new film "Breaking" (formerly named "892"), John Boyega plays a Marine veteran named Brian Brown-Easley who has been denied disability support from Veterans Affairs. He chooses to enter the Wells Fargo bank in Atlanta with a note saying that he has a bomb. Though he lets most of the customers go from the location, he keeps a manager and a teller (Nicole Beharie and Selenis Leyva) as hostages. A stand-off begins with government agencies, and we get flashbacks to how this situation happened in the first place.

We've heard this story before, and not just in the movies. "Breaking" is based on a true and terribly heartbreaking story. Though I haven't seen the entire film yet (/Film's own Ethan Anderton reviewed it at Sundance), I've already found myself looking up the details of the actual event. A story written about it in Task & Purpose is actually what inspired director and co-writer Adi Damaris Corbin to pen the script with Kwame Kwei-Armah, according to the LA Times. (Warning: both articles contain spoilers for what really happened in the end, including the title of the first one.)

The most crushing part of the whole thing is that Brown-Easley wasn't there to rob the bank. He just wanted the $892 (the original name of the film) disability check that was owed to him.