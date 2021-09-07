Daily Podcast: Remembering Michael K. Williams, Plus Shang-Chi, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, And More
On the September 7, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the death of Michael K. Williams, Amazon's "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" show, the "Shang-Chi" opening weekend box office performance, and a new "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" release date.
Ben: Michael K. Williams, The Wire And Lovecraft Country Actor, Dead At 54
Ben: Amazon's Mr. and Mrs. Smith Series Loses Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Donald Glover Still Attached
Brad: Shang-Chi Exceeds Expectations, Tops Box Office with $146 Million Worldwide
Brad: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Release Date Moves Up Two Weeks
