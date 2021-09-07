Venom: Let There Be Carnage Release Date Moves Up Two Weeks

There will be carnage! Just a little earlier than we expected.

Sony has once again altered the release date of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," but this time around, they're giving fans good news. The movie is coming sooner than planned, now slated to hit theaters on October 1, 2021. Yes, you read correctly — instead of being pushed back another year, Eddie Brock's return is now a month away. In less than four weeks, Tom Hardy will reprise the role of Eddie/Venom, to face off against Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady, host to the villainous symbiote Carnage.

The Hollywood Reporter broke this news soon after Disney reported the record-breaking box office for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." The latest MCU origin story made $75.5 million over the weekend for a total of $90 million in its first four days of release. Not only did it exceed expectations for a pandemic release, but it broke Labor Day records.

This holiday weekend is usually slow for movies, as attention shifts to the new school year. More significantly, big blockbuster releases generally come much earlier in the summer — but it goes without saying that norms have been out the window this year, especially where movies are concerned. This made the success of "Shang-Chi" all the more exciting for Sony, proof that people are still venturing out to theaters. This also came after the record-smashing "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer, which showcased hype for another Sony-Marvel character.