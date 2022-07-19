There's A Matchbox Cars Movie In The Works, Because Why Not

There is a Matchbox car movie on the way from Mattel Films and Skydance Media, according to Variety. Do not confuse this upcoming tiny toy car movie with the other upcoming tiny toy car movie about Hot Wheels, which is also a Mattel brand. Feel free to take a second to let your eyes roll back down from the top of your skull.

Though it's very likely that you have played with Matchbox cars, here's a little background. These tiny die-cast toys were created in 1953, and were small enough to fit into a matchbox. They were first owned by Lesney Products, and Mattel bought them in 1997. There are other vehicles besides cars now, with playsets and different sized products as well.

Mattel isn't playing around when it comes to making their products into films, with the site mentioning other properties including the aforementioned Hot Wheels, American Girl, Barney, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Polly Pocket, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, Uno, View-Master and more. Oh, and then there's the upcoming "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

This all sounds very silly, of course, but there is at least one interesting thing to note here. It's the screenwriter.