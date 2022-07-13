Orphan: First Kill Trailer: Esther's Back, Baby!

Get ready to tell all your friends about a killer orphan movie like it's 2009 again: the brand new trailer for "Orphan: First Kill" is here.

If you're a certain type of horror fan, this is probably a day you've been anticipating since the "Orphan" prequel film was first announced in 2020. If you're not, you may only now be remembering the delightfully twisted horror flick that was the talk of, I can only assume from my own experiences, every high school in America when it dropped in the late aughts. "Orphan" had everything, from a brutal nun-killing scene, to a pretty messed up Peter Sarsgaard moment, to Vera Farmiga saying, "I'm not your f***ing mommy!"

Most of all, though, "Orphan" had the kind of bonkers watercooler twist most horror movies dream about. The film's third act reveal is that Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman), the killer kid a couple unwittingly adopted at the beginning of the movie, is actually an adult serial killer with a hormonal condition that allows her to pass as a small child. Now, "Orphan: First Kill" will finally explore the early days of Esther AKA Leena's life. Check it out below: