Isabelle Fuhrman Had 'Free Rein' With Her Performance In Orphan: First Kill [Exclusive]

In Lauren Hadaway's "The Novice," Isabelle Furhman plays an obsessed collegiate rower who will do anything to rise to the top, a role that makes heavy demands of anyone brave enough to step into it. /Film's own Shania Russell sat down with Furhman ("Escape Room") to talk about "The Novice" and Furhman's dedication to the lead role. But a revealing tangent developed, addressing the actor's memorable turn in Jaume Collet-Serra's 2009 psychological horror movie "Orphan," which has an upcoming prequel, "Orphan: First Kill," coming out in January of 2022 with Furhman reprising her role as perpetual bad seed Leena Klammer/Esther.

Spoilers for the first film, but the original featured a 10-year-old actor playing a 33-year-old woman posing as a 9-year-old girl. For "Orphan: First Kill," Furhman (now 24) returns as young Esther, a role that felt "familiar, but... like a different challenge," according to the 5'3" actor. Furhman dishes, "Being a kid and pretending to be an adult, there were different things that I was trying to match. I mean, I was watching Vera Farmiga and my mom and her friends, and how they crossed their legs and how they tilted their heads. How women sit is very different than how girls sit."

Read on to learn how Furhman worked with doubles and a bit of psychological regression this time around.