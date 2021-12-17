Isabelle Fuhrman Brought Blood, Sweat And Tears To The Novice, And Still Had Plenty Of Fun [Interview]

I wanted to start by asking about your early conversations with Lauren, about who Alex is. How did it evolve, as you went from reading the character on the page to knowing this is the character you're going to embody?

It always changes as you start developing a character with a director. When I read the script, it was very clear to me who Alex was, and I felt very seen by this person who was very driven and ambitious and really wanted to play this role. And I taped an audition and taped an extra scene and wrote a letter to Lauren. And then when we sat down and met in person, we really talked about how Alex is haunted by these naturally gifted people and how she's always attracted to a challenge. And I had already kind of made my own notes as well about Alex. So we just started talking about how we felt like we wanted to tell the story together.

​As we started filming, more so when I started training, it kind of evolved as I was physically becoming Alex and learning how to row. Because I rowed the entire movie. I didn't have a double or anything, and that was an entirely new sport to me. So I felt like my transformation into Alex really happened through my training process because it was just as intense as Alex's training process in the movie that you see. I went from not knowing anything about the sport to training for six hours a day in the marina and my hands were bleeding. I was getting my blisters infected. I was so sore. I was exhausted and I was doing weights after I would go rowing for six hours.

And it really helped me develop this understanding of falling in love with this sport and becoming obsessed with it, and wanting to be so good at it — not just for Alex, but for my own reason as an actor, wanting to look convincing on camera and really becoming obsessive compulsive about how well I was doing. And that really just drove my performance through, I felt. And the exhaustion, that added a lot, a whole other layer to it as well.

Can you talk more about the physical challenge of this role and the process of learning to row and what that was like for you?

It's a really difficult sport. I'm not particularly coordinated. I run, it's the exercise that I do because it's the same thing over and over and over again, you can't really mess it up unless you fall, which I've done many times. But rowing was a whole different kind of technique to learn, and it is cyclical as well. I think my technique was constantly evolving. I was constantly having the coaches that we had on set check it, tell me how I was doing.

Because Lauren rowed in college, I was really lucky that she was able to come over to me when we were filming scenes and be like, "This is what you're missing. You're not having enough connection here," but my whole physical transformation really, it was something I knew I wanted to do. I knew that because I didn't look like a rower like Alex — Alex is not the height of a rower, doesn't look like she could be a rower. I knew that the physical transformation had to be noticeable. So for me, that was gaining 12 pounds of muscle and dropping my body fat percentage and making sure that I looked as muscular as I could be in certain scenes, and looking kind of scrawny in others. And that was actually done with hydrating and dehydrating myself, depending on the scenes we were filming during the day.

But that's just more aesthetic wise. The whole physical transformation really came from learning the sport, and that was hours and hours in the water. It was six weeks of six hours of rowing a day, doing weights three to four times a week, doing yoga and stretching. My hands were completely cut up and bleeding. I literally would just take scalding hot baths at the end of the day, just to remind myself that I was here on this planet and I was okay and I'd be fine.