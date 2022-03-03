The Writer Of The UNO Movie Has Signed Up To Write More Movies About Things That Shouldn't Be Movies

Remember last year when it was announced that an "Uno" movie set in the underground Atlanta hip-hop scene was in the works, with rapper Lil Yachty attached? Mattel says there's more where that came from. "Uno" screenwriter Marcy Kelly has joined forces with American toy manufacturing company Mattel, namely their entertainment arm Mattel Films, to pen a series of films across their upcoming slate.

Kelly, who also adapted the infinitely quotable teen movie "Mean Girls" into a highly popular narrative video game for Pocket Gems and Paramount, has already written the "Uno" movie, based on the bestselling card game property Uno, whose principles involved shedding all of the cards from one's hand and preventing other players from doing the same with specialty cards. It's a game that's ended many a friendship and in one case, a life. Nevertheless, it's unclear how this is feature film material or any of the IP that Kelly now has access to in the Mattel stable. In a statement, Kelly said:

"With a literal toy box of IP to draw from, the chance to create with Mattel would be any writer's dream, and I'm honored the opportunity was extended to me. It's been a joy collaborating with a creative team that's razor-sharp and dedicated to developing these beloved and nostalgic toys' stories in both relevant and unexpected ways."