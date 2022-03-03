The Writer Of The UNO Movie Has Signed Up To Write More Movies About Things That Shouldn't Be Movies
Remember last year when it was announced that an "Uno" movie set in the underground Atlanta hip-hop scene was in the works, with rapper Lil Yachty attached? Mattel says there's more where that came from. "Uno" screenwriter Marcy Kelly has joined forces with American toy manufacturing company Mattel, namely their entertainment arm Mattel Films, to pen a series of films across their upcoming slate.
Kelly, who also adapted the infinitely quotable teen movie "Mean Girls" into a highly popular narrative video game for Pocket Gems and Paramount, has already written the "Uno" movie, based on the bestselling card game property Uno, whose principles involved shedding all of the cards from one's hand and preventing other players from doing the same with specialty cards. It's a game that's ended many a friendship and in one case, a life. Nevertheless, it's unclear how this is feature film material or any of the IP that Kelly now has access to in the Mattel stable. In a statement, Kelly said:
"With a literal toy box of IP to draw from, the chance to create with Mattel would be any writer's dream, and I'm honored the opportunity was extended to me. It's been a joy collaborating with a creative team that's razor-sharp and dedicated to developing these beloved and nostalgic toys' stories in both relevant and unexpected ways."
Of course Vin Diesel is doing Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots
Mattel Films already has the gears churning on the IP machine with no less than fourteen live-action feature films happening right now at various degrees. Two more are on the horizon: "Barbie" and "Masters of the Universe." "Barbie," based on the iconic fashion doll, stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, and Kate McKinnon and begins production in March with Greta Gerwig in the director's chair. Netflix will be hosting "Masters of the Universe" on its streamer, where the new live-action feature will join Kevin Smith's animated series "Masters of the Universe: Revelation." The Nee Brothers direct, with Kyle Allen starring as Prince Adam/He-Man.
But even more is coming from Mattel Films. A rapid-fire series of what sound like Twitter prompt responses follow: Tom Hanks for "Major Matt Mason," Lena Dunham and Lily Collins for "Polly Pocket," Vin Diesel for "Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots," Peter Farrelly for "Wishbone," Daniel Kaluuya for "Barney," and "World War Z" director Marc Forster for "Thomas & Friends." Mattel's first project with all-new IP is coming by way of Mattel's recently announced "Christmas Balloon," as well. And the bag is bigger than Barbie's dream house: unexplored IP on the Mattel roster include Fireman Sam, the comparison game Apple to Apples, and the handheld electronic game Bass Fishin'. Hot Wheels is among the available properties, but we already got a four-star version of it with the Wachowski's "Speed Racer," no?