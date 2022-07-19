Look Both Ways Trailer: Lili Reinhart Realizes That A Single Moment Can Be Life-Changing

A brand new trailer has been released for the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy, "Look Both Ways," which stars "Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart in a central role. In the film, Reinhart plays Natalie, a young woman aspiring to be an artist, whose life splits into two distinct realities on the night of her graduation party. These parallel realities play out simultaneously, etching two different trajectories for Natalie, making it into an exploration of where life takes her.

The whole premise of "Look Both Ways" hinges on a single, defining moment that can branch into two different directions depending on the outcome. After an intimate night with her good friend Gabe (Danny Ramirez), the events build up to one seminal moment: how would her life turn out to be if she's pregnant, which would lead her to stay back with her family, and how would things play out if she's not, and she moves to L.A. with the aim of being an accomplished artist?

Check out the trailer for "Look Both Ways" below.