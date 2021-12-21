The Royal Treatment Trailer: It's Nice To Know There Are Still Hot Princes From Fictional Countries

If you can't get your fill of Hallmark Christmas movies and you're wondering how you'll cope with the loss when January hits, I have good news for you. There is a single royal in town, engaged to a total jerk who is just looking for a girl with financial issues to come and love him for who he is. What? You've seen this story in one form or another before? Well, you must like it, because they keep making them. From "The Princess Diaries" to "Coming to America," the royal love story is so hot right now — and has been forever. You can become a princess, win the heart of a prince, etc., just by being your own goofy self. Someone in the story (whether love interest, royal Grandma or something like that) will encourage your goofiness, your clumsiness, or your hairdressing dream, there will be some sort of mishap, misunderstanding, or fiance who is a vile person under that icy-yet-charming exterior, and then you'll fall in love and live happily ever after.

Today we have a new trailer for "The Royal Treatment" from Netflix. Here is the info for you: