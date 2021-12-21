The Royal Treatment Trailer: It's Nice To Know There Are Still Hot Princes From Fictional Countries
If you can't get your fill of Hallmark Christmas movies and you're wondering how you'll cope with the loss when January hits, I have good news for you. There is a single royal in town, engaged to a total jerk who is just looking for a girl with financial issues to come and love him for who he is. What? You've seen this story in one form or another before? Well, you must like it, because they keep making them. From "The Princess Diaries" to "Coming to America," the royal love story is so hot right now — and has been forever. You can become a princess, win the heart of a prince, etc., just by being your own goofy self. Someone in the story (whether love interest, royal Grandma or something like that) will encourage your goofiness, your clumsiness, or your hairdressing dream, there will be some sort of mishap, misunderstanding, or fiance who is a vile person under that icy-yet-charming exterior, and then you'll fall in love and live happily ever after.
Today we have a new trailer for "The Royal Treatment" from Netflix. Here is the info for you:
Isabella (Laura Marano) runs her own salon and isn't afraid to speak her mind, while Prince Thomas (Mena Massoud) runs his own country and is about to marry for duty rather than love. When Izzy and her fellow stylists get the opportunity of a lifetime to do the hair for the royal wedding, she and Prince Thomas learn that taking control of their own destiny requires following their hearts.
'I'm Izzy, of 183rd Street'
"The Royal Treatment" stars Laura Marano ("Austin & Ally") as Izzy of 183rd Street in NYC and Mena Massoud ("Aladdin") as Prince Thomas of ... some fictional kingdom. Izzy is hired (along with her entire salon, it appears) to fix Prince Thomas' hair for the royal wedding for $50,000. There must be some movie magic here, because I did makeup for years, sometimes for celebrities, and let's just say it doesn't pay that much. Thomas is engaged to a person who doesn't speak in the trailer, and Izzy's got some sort of Brooklyn accent that comes and goes.
"Oh no," you say. "They don't match up!" Fear not, romantic story fans. Of course, they're going to fall in love!
Though you don't see it in the trailer, I would venture to guess that Izzy has a best friend who will also fall in love with the Prince's best friend at some point, and someone is absolutely getting a makeover. It's probably Prince Thomas, going by the hair comment at the beginning of the trailer. Ooh, can we get a royal prince outfit montage?
'Best Freakin' Hair Salon in New York'
Forgive me. I'm only half making fun of this, I swear. I enjoy a good love story, and frankly, something like this is kind of just what the doctor ordered in these days of "Pandemic III: the Omicron Variant." I tease because I care. I'm someone who watches "Practical Magic" every year around Halloween the way other people watch horror movies. My dad is obsessed with Hallmark Christmas movies because they are predictable and have happy endings.
January is looking to be a rough month since we're likely to see a post-holiday Covid spike. We're all going to need to be soothed. A gentle bit of hot royal from a foreign country falling in love with a rough-around-the-edges-with-a-heart-of-gold commoner might just do the trick.
"The Royal Treatment" will premiere on Netflix on January 20, 2022. Please tell me your favorite commoner/royal love story films. I must know them all!