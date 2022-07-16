Quinta Brunson's Sitcom Abbott Elementary Is Being Sued For Alleged Copyright Infringement

"Abbott Elementary" kicked off this week by earning seven Emmy nominations, and ended it in the headlines with a lawsuit. The popular, delightful school-set sitcom is the subject of a new suit alleging copyright infringement, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online. The suit names both series creator and star Quinta Brunson and the show's home network of ABC in claims brought forth by writer and performer Christine Davis.

Per Radar Online's report, Davis alleges that "Abbott Elementary" uses ideas that she registered with the United States Copyright Office in 2020, well before Brunson's show aired, for a series called "This School Year." In court documents, Davis says that "This School Year" is a mockumentary-style comedy about a "young, idealistic teacher hoping to get tenure but also trying to convince everyone that the school needs to be reformed." According to the plaintiff, the series idea also includes a documentary camera crew hired by the school principal.

Davis says she met with members of the team at Blue Parks Productions in July 2020, where she shared her script and was told that Hulu and ABC were both on the lookout for comedies with Black women leads. She then claims that Shavon Sullivan Wright and Cherisse Parks took the pitch for "This School Year" to Hulu, but it was not picked up. Davis also lists parts of "Abbott Elementary" that she says resemble her own script and ideas, including the show's mockumentary style, the "look and feel of the inner-city school," and the show's "triad of young teachers."