Here's When You Can Watch Mr. Malcolm's List At Home
It's gonna be a minute before "Bridgerton" returns to fill the Regency-era-sized hole in our hearts, especially if you're looking for something with a refreshingly modern twist. Thankfully, the continued success of Netflix's slow-burn romance and the enduring love for all things Jane Austen (for the most part, anyway) has inspired a new wave of Regency love stories with a hint of contemporary rom-com.
The latest of the bunch is "Mr. Malcolm's List," a romantic comedy from director Emma Holly Jones that centers around Mr. Jeremiah Malcolm (Sopé Dìrísù) and his penchant for leaving high society ladies heartbroken. Mr. Malcolm is on the hunt for the ideal wife and he's got a secret list of qualifications to help him find her. For those who don't make the cut, he leaves them high and dry — those are just the consequences of searching or love. When he makes the mistake of spurning the conniving Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton), she hatches a plan to have her dearest friend, Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto) pretend to be the woman of Mr. Malcolm's dreams. Then, when he falls in love it'll be his turn to be humiliated and heartbroken! Great plan right? But folks, you'll never guess the plot twist — Malcolm's not the only one who starts developing feelings.
The film also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen as an adorable, bumbling sidekick to Julia, and Theo James as a mustachioed potential suitor. It has flirting, schemes, intense horseback riding, a masquerade, and lots of awkward encounters. That's everything you could possibly want in a movie, so if you can't make it out to theaters, you're probably wondering when you be able to watch this at home. Well, prepare for some very good news.
When you can watch Mr. Malcolm's List
Exactly a week from today, "Mr. Malcolm's List" will be available on-demand, bringing all its romantic flourishes into your home. Starting Thursday, July 21, 2022, you can rent or buy the film on all major platforms including Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play & Vudu. This pesky 45-day theatrical window is a double-edged sword: it's easy to be thrilled about how quickly our most anticipated titles are becoming available for repeat viewings, but only if you ignore all the other troubling implications ... But anyway, escaping these big-picture scary thoughts is exactly where a swoon-worthy romance like "Mr. Malcolm's List" comes in handy.
For a sense of how quickly you should rush to your favorite on-demand option to rent or buy the title, you can check out /Film's review from critic Hoai-Tran Bui, who wrote that the film, "hits all the right romantic pleasure centers of the brain — making us blush, making us giggle, making us swoon. And while you can feel yourself playing right into the hands of "Mr. Malcolm's List," that's honestly not a bad thing."
If you're still craving a chance to see all the fabulous gowns and frothy romance on the big screen, then you might be in luck: "Mr. Malcolm's List" is still showing in theaters. But rest assured, you can soon welcome the scheming ladies and their handsome beaus into the comfort of your own home, starting on July 21, 2022.