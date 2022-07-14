Here's When You Can Watch Mr. Malcolm's List At Home

It's gonna be a minute before "Bridgerton" returns to fill the Regency-era-sized hole in our hearts, especially if you're looking for something with a refreshingly modern twist. Thankfully, the continued success of Netflix's slow-burn romance and the enduring love for all things Jane Austen (for the most part, anyway) has inspired a new wave of Regency love stories with a hint of contemporary rom-com.

The latest of the bunch is "Mr. Malcolm's List," a romantic comedy from director Emma Holly Jones that centers around Mr. Jeremiah Malcolm (Sopé Dìrísù) and his penchant for leaving high society ladies heartbroken. Mr. Malcolm is on the hunt for the ideal wife and he's got a secret list of qualifications to help him find her. For those who don't make the cut, he leaves them high and dry — those are just the consequences of searching or love. When he makes the mistake of spurning the conniving Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton), she hatches a plan to have her dearest friend, Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto) pretend to be the woman of Mr. Malcolm's dreams. Then, when he falls in love it'll be his turn to be humiliated and heartbroken! Great plan right? But folks, you'll never guess the plot twist — Malcolm's not the only one who starts developing feelings.

The film also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen as an adorable, bumbling sidekick to Julia, and Theo James as a mustachioed potential suitor. It has flirting, schemes, intense horseback riding, a masquerade, and lots of awkward encounters. That's everything you could possibly want in a movie, so if you can't make it out to theaters, you're probably wondering when you be able to watch this at home. Well, prepare for some very good news.