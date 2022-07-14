Nathan Lane Holds An Emmys Record, But He Somehow Hasn't Won Yet

Nathan Lane is one of the most beloved and revered comedic actors of our time — and he's secured himself a place in television history with the most nominations in history for the guest actor in a comedy category. However, the legend has yet to win once, a piece of trivia that seems totally wrong when you first hear it.

Lane told Vanity Fair that "it's a thrill just to be invited to the party and be in the conversation" when it comes to the nominations this year, as the actor was recognized for his guest role as Teddy Dimas on Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building." He added, "Seven nominations for the Primetime Emmy, which is ... you hope it doesn't turn into Susan Lucci."

Lucci was the star of the ABC soap opera "All My Children" throughout the series' run and was nominated for a whopping 19 Daytime Emmy awards before finally winning, just once, in 1999.

As for Lane, he has won two Daytime Emmys himself — one for "Timon & Pumbaa" in 1996 and another for "Teacher's Pet" in 2001 — but has yet to snag a Primetime accolade. In 1995, he was nominated for his guest role on "Frasier," followed by a 1998 nominated for an appearance on "Mad About You." In 2011 and 2014, he secured third and fifth nominations for a guest role on "Modern Family." Between those two, Lane was recognized for his guest drama work on "The Good Wife" in 2013.