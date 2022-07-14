Ana De Armas' Character In The Gray Man Is More Than Just A Love Interest

"The Gray Man" has gone through some wildly different permutations on its way to the big screen. Early on, the film adaptation of Mark Greaney's 2009 debut novel of the same name was set to be a Brad Pitt vehicle directed by James Gray, years before the duo teamed up for 2019's "Ad Astra" (tragically depriving us of countless dad jokes about "The Gray Man" and its "Gray" director in the process). Later, when the Russo Brothers came aboard to write its script, Charlize Theron was attached to star in a gender-swapped version of the movie, prior to the latter headlining "Atomic Blonde" instead. So, all in all, fair trade.

In its Pokémon-style final form, "The Gray Man" stars Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, a stoic-yet-sassy (seriously, he quips twice in the film's trailer alone) CIA black ops mercenary who finds himself on the run after uncovering some of the agency's dark secrets. Joining Gosling in the cast are "Knives Out" co-stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas as, in turn, Court's trash-stached former colleague-turned enemy Lloyd Hansen and his ally Dani Miranda. For the time being, though, it sounds like Dani will be less the Marie to Court's Jason Bourne and more the Natasha Romanoff to his Steve Rogers.

In case you're confused, that's movie nerd code for "They're not romantically involved" (yet, anyway).