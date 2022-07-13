Superhero Bits: More Kate Bishop In The MCU, The Madame Web Movie Is Now Filming & More

When the first trailer for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" dropped, one of the biggest criticisms is that the CGI in the footage, particularly of the main character, looked pretty rough. Now, in a new chat with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), director Kat Coiro addressed the criticism, though her take on the matter is certainly going to leave a lot of room for further discussion. Said Coiro:

"I think a lot of the reactions have to do with the fact that she is so different than anything we've seen. When you think of Thanos or Hulk, they have a grisliness and a harshness and a bulkiness to them that is just so different. And when you just see a little pop of her, it's almost shocking because we haven't seen it before."

Is it that Jennifer Walters is merely different than the Mad Titan or Bruce Banner? Was that really at the heart of the issue many people had? That seems like a bit of a stretch to yours truly but I am mostly going to leave this up to you, dear reader, to ponder for now.