Superhero Bits: More Kate Bishop In The MCU, The Madame Web Movie Is Now Filming & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
Hailee Steinfeld is returning as Kate Bishop in the MCU.
Sony's "Madame Web" movie is reportedly underway.
"Thor: Love and Thunder" may have hinted at a big villain.
Tickets for "DC League of Super-Pets" are now on sale.
All that and more!
Morbius is screening at San Diego Comic-Con for some reason
Looks like the summer of "Morbius" isn't over just yet. For those paying close attention to the schedule for San Diego Comic-Con next week, the lineup for Friday includes a screening of Sony's Marvel Comics adaptation which hit theaters earlier this year. It arrived to disastrous reviews and flamed out at the box office in a major hurry. But now, at the biggest pop culture event of the year, it will once again be Morbin' time.
Everything you need to know about Thor's hammer Mjolnir video
⚡️ Power of Thor— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 13, 2022
⚡️ Flight and weather control
⚡️ Great hair
Here’s everything you need to know about Thor’s mighty hammer Mjolnir! (🎥: @noahsterling42) pic.twitter.com/7DsDz3gWJI
Given the release of "Thor: Love and Thunder" this past weekend, the folks at Marvel thought it might be a good idea to give a little lesson on the God of Thunder's trusty hammer, Mjolnir. The above video is brief but contains a condensed wealth of information about the Asgardian weapon, coupled with a pretty charming/stylish bit of animation. Check it out for yourself above.
Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi expertly pokes fun at NFTs
NFTs have become an exhaustingly popular trend over the last year or so, and even those who don't care about or even understand them have been forced to contend with their existence. Well, "Thor: Love and Thunder" director Taika Waititi recently had a bit of fun with the craze by releasing the above poster on Instagram and joking that the profits will go to make another poster, which we can safely assume will be of equally stunning quality.
She-Hulk director addresses criticisms over the CGI in the trailer
When the first trailer for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" dropped, one of the biggest criticisms is that the CGI in the footage, particularly of the main character, looked pretty rough. Now, in a new chat with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), director Kat Coiro addressed the criticism, though her take on the matter is certainly going to leave a lot of room for further discussion. Said Coiro:
"I think a lot of the reactions have to do with the fact that she is so different than anything we've seen. When you think of Thanos or Hulk, they have a grisliness and a harshness and a bulkiness to them that is just so different. And when you just see a little pop of her, it's almost shocking because we haven't seen it before."
Is it that Jennifer Walters is merely different than the Mad Titan or Bruce Banner? Was that really at the heart of the issue many people had? That seems like a bit of a stretch to yours truly but I am mostly going to leave this up to you, dear reader, to ponder for now.
DC League of Super-Pets tickets are now on sale
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is starring in not one, but two different big DC movies this year. The first of those movies, "DC League of Super-Pets," will see him voicing Superman's dog Krypto, and it arrives in theaters in just a couple of weeks. As such, Warner Bros. had decided it's time to let people who want to see the film on opening weekend buy advance tickets, as indicated by the above teaser. So, those of you who wish to see the super-powered animals of the DC universe doing their thing on the big screen, go forth and purchase tickets at a theater near you at your earliest convenience.
Sony's Madame Web movie has reportedly kicked off filming
According to a new production listing from the folks at Production Weekly (via Comic Book Resources), Sony's latest "Spider-Man" spin-off film, "Madame Web," has officially started filming. Cameras apparently got rolling in Boston on July 11 with filming set to last until September. Given that the movie is currently set to arrive in theaters next summer, that would make a lot of sense. Dakota Johnson ("The Lost Daughter") headlines the cast with S.J. Clarkson ("The Defenders") in the director's chair.
Knull co-creator quietly weighs in on the character possibly coming to the MCU
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/7UJTQq0qIy— DONNY CATES (@Doncates) July 12, 2022
Writer Donny Cates has weighed in (kind of) on the theory running around that the villain Knull is being teed up for an appearance in the MCU. This all has to do with some stuff in "Thor: Love and Thunder" and, while I won't get into spoilers here just yet, you can check out this Easter eggs post to understand why some think Knull might be in the cards. Cates co-created the villain in his run on "Venom" before the creator of the Symbiotes headlined his own crossover event, "King in Black," in late 2022. As we can see, Cates is being quiet on the matter. Does he know anything? Let's be honest, he couldn't truly say anything even if he did. For now, all we can do is ponder, theorize, and wait.
Hailee Steinfeld returning to the MCU as Kate Bishop for multiple projects
Yesterday brought with it the Emmy nominations and "Hawkeye" managed to pick up a couple of nods in the stunt categories. However, in Variety's reporting on the nominations, the outlet casually revealed that Marvel Studios has larger plans for Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, who made her MCU debut in the show. "Sources say that there are plans for Steinfeld to reprise the role of Kate Bishop in other MCU projects going forward," the outlet stated. While the report is hardly surprising, it does signal that we haven't seen the last of this young Avenger. Now the big question is, where will we see her next?
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 figure from Hot Toys
Lastly, the folks at Hot Toys have swung in to make Andrew Garfield fans happy with a brand new figure based on his version of Spidey from "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." We can see several images of the detailed, 1/6 scale figure in the above Instagram post but it is 12 inches tall and comes with 30 different points of articulation. It is expected to be released between the third and fourth quarters of 2023. No word on pricing or pre-order information just yet but those who are interested can get full details by clicking here.