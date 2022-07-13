Why Chris Hemsworth Changed His Diet Before A Pivotal Thor: Love And Thunder Scene

When actors have to bulk up for a film, it's not just about working out. Sure, they might be hitting the gym six days a week, but they also have to change their diets. Often this calls for more protein than one would usually eat. For "Thor: Love and Thunder" star Chris Hemsworth, it was a whole lot of meat, according to a Centr video (via Delish) with his trainer.

In one of Hemsworth's Instagram posts, we learned that he ate about 4,500 calories over 10 meals a day. That's a whole lot of food. Of course, if you're going from dad bod to god bod, as Korg (Taika Waititi) says Thor does, you have to put in the work.

Despite his rigid training program, however, Hemsworth changed up his diet for a very important scene, according to co-star Natalie Portman in an interview with UK's Capital FM (via Variety), and it might not be the one you're thinking of. (Don't worry. My mind went straight to the naked flick scene as well. You are not alone.)

Spoilers for "Thor: Love and Thunder" below.