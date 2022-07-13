Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3: Release Date, Cast, And More

As consistently phenomenal as "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" has been right out of the gate, you didn't think that was the only "Star Trek" production worth following these days, did you? The franchise might be taking a bit of a breather as far as its big-screen plans are concerned, but things continue to hum along on streaming. Live-action shows like "Discovery" inevitably draw the biggest headlines and the most eyeballs, but one particular animated series has quietly established itself as one of the best and most entertaining additions to the beloved property. "Star Trek: Lower Decks" follows the adventures of the kinds of Starfleet officers that don't necessarily receive top-billing in most "Trek" stories: the bottom-of-the-pecking-order ensigns of the U.S.S. Cerritos.

Quickly gaining a devoted fanbase thanks to its slick, "Rick and Morty"-styled animation and its irreverent wit, "Lower Decks" stands tall as essential viewing for Trekkies. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait much longer for the third season of the ongoing show. We now have a solid grasp on the premiere date, a new poster, and some interesting hints and clues about how the story will unfold. Read on for everything you need to know about season 3 of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."