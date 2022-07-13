Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3: Release Date, Cast, And More
(Welcome to ...And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)
As consistently phenomenal as "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" has been right out of the gate, you didn't think that was the only "Star Trek" production worth following these days, did you? The franchise might be taking a bit of a breather as far as its big-screen plans are concerned, but things continue to hum along on streaming. Live-action shows like "Discovery" inevitably draw the biggest headlines and the most eyeballs, but one particular animated series has quietly established itself as one of the best and most entertaining additions to the beloved property. "Star Trek: Lower Decks" follows the adventures of the kinds of Starfleet officers that don't necessarily receive top-billing in most "Trek" stories: the bottom-of-the-pecking-order ensigns of the U.S.S. Cerritos.
Quickly gaining a devoted fanbase thanks to its slick, "Rick and Morty"-styled animation and its irreverent wit, "Lower Decks" stands tall as essential viewing for Trekkies. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait much longer for the third season of the ongoing show. We now have a solid grasp on the premiere date, a new poster, and some interesting hints and clues about how the story will unfold. Read on for everything you need to know about season 3 of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 release date and where you can watch it
"Lower Decks" first arrived on the scene back in August of 2020 (which took place long enough in the past, in fact, that the streaming service it debuted on was then known as CBS All Access) with a 10-episode inaugural season. Season 2 was quickly greenlit and followed almost exactly a year later, once again comprised of another 10-episode season. Viewers will be happy to know that season 3 will continue to follow the precedent set down by the prior two seasons.
As announced by Paramount+ (via Comic Book Resources), the season 3 premiere will debut on Thursday, August 25, 2022. New episodes will subsequently be made available to stream on the streaming service every Thursday, running for another 10 total episodes. Why fix it if it ain't broke, right? In another welcome bit of consistency (and common sense!), season 3 will be made available for subscribers to the Paramount+ streaming service, which serves as the one-stop shop for all "Trek"-related matters. In fact, since Netflix recently lost the streaming rights to a plethora of shows ("The Animated Series," "Enterprise," "Voyager," and "The Next Generation" among them — "Deep Space Nine" is now the last man standing), Paramount+ has established itself as the home for (almost) all of "Star Trek."
What is Star Trek: Lower Decks about?
"Lower Decks" has never shied away from the challenge of acting as the redheaded stepchild of "Star Trek," down to its tone, humor, and its very visuals. More "Rick and Morty" than "The Animated Series," "Lower Decks" follows the escapades of a motley crew of Starfleet officers currently serving aboard the U.S.S. Cerritos. Deriving its name from a memorable episode of "The Next Generation" and set concurrently with the events of "Nemesis," "Lower Decks" brings a whole new perspective to the 24th Century utopia — chiefly, through the eyes of those stuck with the absolute worst jobs on a state-of-the-art spaceship ... though the ship they're stuck on is a far cry from the futuristic sterility of the Enterprise.
The series is chock-full of nerdy "Trek" references, callbacks, and a whole assortment of off-color gags that would likely put someone as prim and proper as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in a state of cardiac arrest. Those looking for an old-school throwback to the style and structure of "The Original Series" have "Strange New Worlds." Fans with a more action-focused inclination and more current sensibilities would likely gravitate towards "Discovery." Kids and newcomers are able to opt for "Prodigy," another animated series made with a new generation of fans in mind. And for those who love raunchy, adult-skewing animated humor, "Lower Decks" is ready and willing to deliver. Perhaps more than any other series, this one proves that there's always something for every kind of "Star Trek" fan.
Star Trek: Lower Decks cast and crew
A Starfleet ship is nothing without her captain, bridge officers, and all the rank and file who keep the ship running. In the same way, no "Star Trek" series could ever hope to fly high without the tireless efforts of its cast and crew, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. Luckily, "Lower Decks" comes fully loaded with talent on both fronts. The series was created by Mike McMahan (known for his work on "Rick and Morty" and co-creating "Solar Opposites") and executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, essentially the Kevin Feige-like shepherd of the entire "Trek" universe on television. Directors through the previous two seasons have included Barry J. Kelly, Kim Arndt, Bob Suarez, and Jason Zurek. Credited writers have run the gamut of McMahan, Chris Kula, Dave Ihlenfeld & David Wright, Ann Kim, Garrick Bernard, John Cochran, and more.
The voice cast of "Lower Decks" features quite a few big names: Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as D'Vana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Sam Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as T'Ana. The "Search for Spock"-themed poster certainly hints at how season 3 may go down, but luckily viewers won't have much longer to wait before finding out for themselves.