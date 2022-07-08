Baby Colin Robinson Made Things 'Weird' For What We Do In The Shadows' Cast

The rest of the cast echoed the sentiments with Rotten Tomatoes TV, discussing what it was like to "parent" the kids who played Colin Robinson in his many forms. Natasia Demetriou, who plays Nadja, called the actors "little sweetheart troopers," and called out their bravery for being able to act on the dark set surrounded by vampires. "Even though it wasn't Baby Colin Robinson and they did all that in post — it was like, 'Wow, it's so funny having a child around,'" she said.

Matt Berry agreed, blown away by the kids' fearlessness in the face of danger. "I had a chainsaw in front of them at one point, and they weren't even in the least bothered by that," he said. "I was more bothered by the chainsaw than they were. Extraordinary!"

All of the stand-ins for Colin Robinson also added to some embarrassing misunderstandings, one specifically told by Kayvan Novak, who plays Nandor, regarding himself and a stuntman who resembled a 10-year-old boy:

"Of course, no one told me that he was actually a grown man, so when I went on set and met him for the first time, I gave him the whole, like, 'Oh, hey, can I see some ID?' Then I think I swore, then I was like, 'Oh, s***. Oh, sorry! Sorry.' Then the director was like, 'No, it's okay, man. You can swear ... he's a grown-a** man.'"

"What We Do in the Shadows" season 4 premieres on FX on July 12, 2022 with two back-to-back episodes (dropping on Hulu the following day).