Ms. Marvel's Aramis Knight On Playing The Different Sides Of Red Dagger And Doing His Own Stunts [Interview]

Now, I don't know how much you pay attention to episode reactions, especially in light of this last one. The most common response I saw to the character of Kareem after this was, "Okay, Kamala has a new, potential love interest. She's been collecting them almost like Thanos collects his Infinity Stones." [Laughs] They just keep on popping up. I'm wondering, from an acting perspective, did that ever cross your mind that's maybe what he's thinking about Kamala, when he first meets her? And if not, what do you think is going through his mind when she shows up?

Yeah. I don't know if romance is really at the forefront of his mind because they're fighting for such an important cause, but I also think he's quite charmed by her. And also, I don't think he has loads of time to hang out with his friends all the time. He works for such an important cause and it's definitely a full-time job. So to meet a friend, to meet a girl, I think it was really, really cool for Kareem. And I definitely think there could be some romance in there. But more than that, I think that I become a very trusted ally for Kamala. Only time will tell if it flourishes into something different. But for now, I see myself as a great ally and a great friend for her.

You got to play a few different sides of Kareem in this episode. Like you mentioned, he's the fighter, kind of the action hero. In that one scene, you're helping with exposition a little bit. And then in the last one, you're just a friend to her, you're showing her to your buddies and stuff like that. Which side of Kareem did you enjoy playing the most?

Ooh, I loved both and I loved striking the balance between a normal kid from Karachi who's eating biryani with his friends and also this very rugged, kind of astute superhero who's bringing this girl to his lair, practically. It's pretty badass. So to strike that difference was really cool. But I also think physically, when I wear the costume, it changes my posture a bit. So to take the costume off and to just be wearing normal clothes and to be a normal person as Kareem, it was really fun to play with. And I hope to do it more. I really like normal Kareem as well as Red Dagger Kareem.

But yeah, to be able to quite literally let my hair down and enjoy the company of my friend, it was really cool. It was cool to be a conversational Red Dagger as opposed to giving you information, expositional Red Dagger.