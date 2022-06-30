Bollywood Legend Farhan Akhtar Reflects On His Ms. Marvel Appearance And Making Exposition Compelling [Interview]

First things first: Don't worry, I'm not going to ask you about "Don 3." [Laughs] We're going to keep this strictly business here. But I do have to ask you, in an earlier episode in "Ms. Marvel," the characters discussed their favorite Shah Rukh Khan movies, confirming that he does exist in the MCU. Obviously you've directed Shah Rukh Khan before in a couple movies. Now you've shown up in "Ms. Marvel." Does Farhan Akhtar exist in the MCU, too? Is Waleed aware and is he a little like, "Hey that guy looks like me?"

[Laughs] No, he's not. But now that you mention it, I think maybe when you first saw Waleed, he should have entered and said, "You know, I think Don is Shah Rukh's best friend." [Laughs] That would've been really confusing for the audience.

On a more serious note.

Yeah.

From what I've seen, the predominant reaction to you appearing in this episode is, "I can't believe Farhan Akhtar is in the MCU, in a franchise as big as this." This might seem like a strange question, but are you aware of how big of a deal it is for South Asians for you to be in a show like this?

I'm learning more and more about that [laughs], to be honest. For me, to start with, I was really excited about being in it. When I first got to know that this is on offer and that it's possible to be doing this, I was really excited about doing it. Then when I saw the reaction of my 14-year-old daughter, who was probably the happiest I've ever seen her with any kind of work that I do. You know, like, "This is something I want to see." Then I'm like, "But what about all that wonderful stuff that I've done for the last 20 years?" [Laughs] "That can wait."

I mean, I did start getting a sense that this is a big deal. Now that it's out there and the love and messages that I'm getting from friends and family and different people from different parts of the world, about how nice it is to see, to see me, in this show. It's slowly but surely dawning on me that this is a very special moment.