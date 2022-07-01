Will Robert Englund's Victor Creel Return In Stranger Things Season 5?

It's no secret that "Stranger Things" season 4 took a spectacular turn into horror. Channeling the greatest horror movies of all time, we saw nods to "Carrie," "Poltergeist," and even a Wes Craven classic, "A Nightmare on Elm Street." But it looks as though Vecna isn't done with his waking nightmares.

Throughout the season, Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and the rest of the gang have been plagued by the show's latest big bad who, it turns out, has more than a passing connection to Eleven. Season 4 Part 1 gave us a glimpse into Vecna's past, as Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Robin (Maya Hawke) investigate the tragedy that befell old Victor Creel (Robert Englund).

Creel, it turns out, was one of Vecna's first victims. And without giving too much away, he has a very personal connection to the dream-walking humanoid monster. But while we all thought Vecna would be vanquished by the end of season 4, it looks as though that's not the case.

Escaping the clutches of Nancy, Steve, and Robin, it seems Vecna is still on the loose. And while Max (Sadie Sink) is in the hospital, the fact that she technically died for a minute has allowed Vecna to complete his dastardly plan, providing the four deaths he needed to open up rifts all over Hawkins.

Now, the Upside Down is bleeding into the Rightside Up, with Hawkins at the epicenter. But with Vecna still out there, could he be tempted to revisit Victor Creel once more?