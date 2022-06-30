Here's Who Daniel Radcliffe Almost Played In Everything Everywhere All At Once

In a just world, we would have gotten a Daniel Radcliffe cameo in "Everything Everywhere All At Once." Unfortunately, it is not a just world because the "Swiss Army Man" actor was unable to clear his schedule to reunite with directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, better known as Daniels. If it makes you feel any better, though, the adventures of Hank (Paul Dano) and Manny (Radcliffe) were likely replicated in different ways throughout the infinite multiverse.

Back in April, Radcliffe revealed that he was supposed to have a cameo in the movie. His appearance in a play, 2020's combined showing of Samuel Beckett's "Endgame" and "Rough for Theatre II" in London, prevented the cameo from happening. Intriguingly, he had never revealed what role he was originally slated for. Was it the Raccacoonie-assisted hibachi chef, Chad (Harry Shum Jr.)? Was Debbie the Dog Mom (Jenny Slate) supposed to be a Dog Dad? The possibilities seemed endless.

However, that mystery is now over. In an episode of "The A24 Podcast," Radcliffe reunited with Daniels and discussed a wide range of things. One such topic was the role he was going to play in "Everything Everywhere All At Once," and it would've been a doozy.