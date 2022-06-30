Superhero Bits: Disney Tackles That Ant-Man/Thanos Theory, DC's Battle Of The Super Sons Trailer & More

DC has revealed a new trailer for "Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons," which, as the title implies, will see both Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne mixing it up in a new animated flick. Also, Starro is getting in on the action! The synopsis for the film reads as follows:

Ahhhh, to be young ... and charged with saving the world from impending doom! That's the burden that 11-year-old Jonathan Kent and reluctant young sidekick Damian Wayne face in this all-new DC Animated Movie. On his birthday, Jonathan Kent learns his dad is Superman and that he has latent superpowers of his own! He also meets the legendary Dark Knight and current Boy Wonder, Damian. But when the two boys are forced to team up to protect their loved ones from a hostile alien force, will they become the Super Sons they're destined to be?

No release date has been set yet but the film expected to arrive on digital and Blu-ray later this year.