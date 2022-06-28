Harley Quinn Season 3 Trailer: Harley And Ivy Are Finally Back

The new season of "Harley Quinn" is coming to HBO Max, and we just got our first look at what the villain formerly known as Dr. Harleen Quinzel has been up to since we last saw her. The latest batch of episodes is the first since the series' movie to the streamer was announced in 2020, as it was previously a part of DC Universe, which has since pivoted to comics only. However, it's unlikely the channel change will make a huge impact on the content of "Harley Quinn," since the show has been among the most gloriously profane comic adaptations around from the jump.

When we last saw Harley (Kaley Cuoco, fresh off "The Flight Attendant"), she had just experienced her own version of a perfect rom-com moment. At Poison Ivy's (Lake Bell) wedding to Kite Man (Matt Oberg), the groom ended up breaking up with the bride after realizing Ivy had more love for Harley. The pair of besties-turned-lovers ended up running away together with a newly deranged version of Commissioner Gordon (Christopher Meloni) hot on their heels.

The first trailer for the new season, which drops in July, has finally been released. Check it out below.