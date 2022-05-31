Kaley Cuoco Isn't Sure If They'll Make Flight Attendant Season 3

"The Flight Attendant" finished its second season this past week, and the star of the HBO Max series apparently isn't exactly eager to reboard for a third round. In a conversation with People, actor Kaley Cuoco expressed some hesitation over the idea of a third installment of the show, saying, "I think, for me, at this moment, the plane has landed."

In the interview, Cuoco doesn't exactly shut the door on "The Flight Attendant," but stresses that if it happens, it should be when the time is right. "Some of my favorite shows on TV take some time to come back, and then I get very excited about a new season," she explains. "I want to make sure that the fans are excited and that we're not pushing it too hard."

It's true that the first two seasons of "The Flight Attendant" had a tighter turnaround time than some of its contemporaries: the second season debuted sixteen months after the first. On a normal cable drama timeline, that might be an average-to-long wait, but pandemic-era production delays have meant that many of this year's biggest returning shows, from "Barry" to "Euphoria," have been gone for close to three years.