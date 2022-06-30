Dune: Part 2 And Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Shift Release Dates, Will Screen In IMAX

Remember those chaotic days when the pandemic was still in its earliest stages and film studios hadn't yet grasped the full extent of how shutdowns would impact the entire industry? Movie theaters were closed, Tom Cruise was unhappy, and every day seemed to bring a fresh barrage of release date changes. We're not quite back at square one or anything (although that's not to say we're through the woods just yet!), but this latest batch of news will likely conjure up some negative memories.

Today, Warner Bros. announced delays for two of its most highly-anticipated upcoming movies. First, let's tackle the sequel that everyone has their eye on. "Dune: Part Two" was originally slated for release on October 20, 2023. Now, fans will unfortunately be in for a bit of a wait as the film will now release in theaters on November 17, 2023. As the second part of a film that has been in the making for decades, we can survive just another additional month without it, right? Casting announcements for the sequel have been flying lately, with Léa Seydoux most recently revealed to be joining the ensemble as Lady Margot Fenring. That came on the heels of Florence Pugh's casting as Princess Irulan, "Elvis" star Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, and Christopher Walken, of all people, as (deep breath, people) the Padishah Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV.

That about covers the spice-related news. But on the bright side, at least we have further clarity on the follow-up to the lizard vs. ape kaiju flick that turned into one of Warner Bros. and HBO Max's biggest hits during the early days of the pandemic, as well. Here's when you'll get to see the untitled "Godzilla vs Kong" sequel.