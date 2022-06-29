Ms. Marvel's New ClanDestine Origins Might Feature A Sly Nod To Inhumans

Major spoilers for the latest episode of "Ms. Marvel" to follow!

We're now officially closer to the finale of "Ms. Marvel" than the beginning and several positives remain true: Iman Vellani is a revelation in the lead role, the show's handling of Muslim culture and generational trauma stemming from Partition continues to be on-point, and those still hung up over the changes made to the character's comic-specific powers may be missing out on the MCU's best new Avenger-in-waiting since Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

Swapping out Kamala Khan's "embiggening" abilities (essentially shapeshifting, for the laypeople out there) for a more "hard light" power set through her mystical bangles has dominated the conversation thus far, but that's not the only divergence that this live-action adaptation has made from the source material. In the comics, Kamala gains her powers as a result of becoming transformed by exposure to the Terrigen Mist, which in itself was only made possible due to her ancestry as an Inhuman. In "Ms. Marvel," last week's episode seemed to point to a much different origin story for Kamala that involves the obscure group called the ClanDestines.

Marvel Studios' valiant attempts to bring the Inhumans to the MCU, uh, didn't go so well, to put it mildly. But the surprising inclusion of Anson Mount's Black Bolt (whose full name is Blackagar Boltagon and, no, I'm not making that up) during Wanda Maximoff's blood-soaked rampage in one sequence of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" couldn't help but strike longtime fans as a fascinating choice. Could that have possibly teased Kevin Feige's future plans to make up for past mistakes, rather than banish "Inhumans" to the ether as a failed experiment?

One particular scene in episode 4 of "Ms. Marvel," titled "Seeing Red," may provide some answers.