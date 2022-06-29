Jai Courtney Tells Us He Acted His 'F***ing Brains Out' While Making Love, Death, And Robots [Exclusive]

Animation isn't easy. From the voice acting to the drawing and rendering, there is no part of the process of making animated projects that comes without effort. On that note, /Film's Jack Giroux recently spoke with actor Jai Courtney for a soon-to-be-published interview, and the actor talked about his experience working on season 3 of the hit Netflix anthology series "Love, Death, & Robots." He said about working with motion capture during the process:

"So sick dude. So sick. It's a weird thing to make, let me tell you. Because I've done mocap stuff before and operated in that space a little bit with films like 'Terminator' and stuff where you are kind of stretching it, stunts and effects-wise, in a real way. It was hard. It was different operating with these halo cameras, capturing all this micro data from your face. And yet, the space you're playing in is completely unimaginative. It's like being in drama class and you've got great boxes that you're moving around, pretending they're a fricking, whatever it is. It was like that. It was his weird mash-up of [these] ultra high-tech innovations being put to use, and then you're in this room where you're really acting your f—king brains out because there's nothing to draw from."

Courtney appears in the eighth episode of the season, titled "In Vaulted Halls Entombed," alongside Joe Manganiello, Christian Serratos, and Debra Wilson. The 15-minute episode focuses on a group of marines who have their faith tested when they discover mysterious spider-like creatures and an unknowable eldritch deity.