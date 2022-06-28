Why Ron Howard Wanted Thirteen Lives To Be A Narrative Film When A Documentary Already Told The True Story

Ron Howard is no stranger to making movies inspired by true events and real-life stories. His filmography is peppered with plenty of biopics and historical dramas, such as "Apollo 13," "Cinderella Man," and "Rush." With "A Beautiful Mind," Howard earned Oscars for directing and producing, and there's also "Frost/Nixon," which earned him a couple more nominations in the same two categories. However, with his upcoming film, "Thirteen Lives," Howard is dramatizing a story that received widespread news coverage just a few years ago and has already received the movie treatment more than once.

"Thirteen Lives" stars Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, and Joel Edgerton as divers involved in the 2018 rescue of a boys soccer team and their coach from the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Thailand. The 2019 Thai film "The Cave" told the same story, going the "15:17 to Paris" route and having some of the divers play themselves. More recently, the National Geographic film "The Rescue" explored things from a documentary angle.

At a recent virtual press conference for "Thirteen Lives," where /Film was in attendance, Howard discussed what drew him to the project despite these other movies having covered the same ground. He said: