Ron Howard's Thai Cave Rescue Movie, Thirteen Lives, Is Coming To Theaters And Streaming In August

At this point, it feels like there have already been 13 movies made about the 2018 Thai cave rescue, with "The Cave," "The Rescue," and now Ron Howard's "Thirteen Lives" flooding the market — not unlike the cave system where 12 boys and their soccer coach were once trapped and in need of rescue. "Thirteen Lives," however, boasts what is perhaps the most impressive cast list, including but not limited to Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton, and Vithaya Pansringarm (the man who put the "God" in Nicolas Winding Refn's "Only God Forgives.")

"Thirteen Lives" was originally on the calendar for April 2022, but earlier this year, MGM pushed its release date back to November 18, 2022, seemingly positioning it as an Oscar contender. Then, in March, Amazon completed its $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM, which put "Thirteen Lives" under the potential purview of Prime Video. Now, Variety reports that "Thirteen Lives" is being moved back up and repositioned as a hybrid release, with a limited theatrical run beginning in early August, to be followed "weeks later" (seeming later that month) as one of Prime Video's streaming "summer tentpoles."

Is it a summer tentpole or an Oscar contender? Well, the answer may be a bit of both, as Amazon Studios still reportedly views "Thirteen Lives" as early awards season material. It seems like they're putting it right on the line between the end of summer and the beginning of the fall film festival and awards season.