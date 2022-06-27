Valkyrie Finds A New Sister In Battle With Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor In Thor: Love And Thunder

Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie seems to have enough on her plate in the upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder," now that she is the ruler of New Asgard. While Valkyrie takes her job as ruler seriously and a part of her genuinely enjoys that role, it is evidenced from the trailers that the bureaucratic aspect of the job is a tad tedious for her. But there's one highlight of being King: she gets to hang out with Natalie Portman's The Mighty Thor.

Thompson spoke about her role in a recent press conference for "Love and Thunder," highlighting how it's great to have a sisterly dynamic with Natalie Portman's The Mighty Thor, especially as Valkyrie begins to get bored with her political duties:

"We talked about the idea of someone that has a job they really love, but they're also kind of disgruntled. She, you know, was a professional soldier for thousands of years and now finds herself kind of stuck in bureaucracy. So she's really missing being on the battlefield as missing her sisters. And so it's been very fun to get to have that again, with Natalie in particular as Mighty Thor."

Jane Foster's presence allows Valkyrie to form a fun, endearing sisterhood with the character, and the duo will obviously march into battle together at some point in the film. What fun!