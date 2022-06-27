Disney's Lightyear Was The Only Real Loser At The Box Office This Weekend

It was a huge weekend at the box office with both "Elvis" and "The Black Phone" — two very different movies, mind you — opening up and looking to put some meat in seats. Not only that but "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Jurassic World Dominion" were both out there looking to keep the ball rolling. Luckily for the industry at large, it all worked out, as all four movies made a good chunk of change, with "Elvis" topping the charts with $31 million. Really, it was a fantastic weekend all the way around for just about everyone. Everyone, it seems, except for "Lightyear."

Disney had become the unquestioned box office champion in the years leading up to the pandemic. But everything has changed and, to illustrate that point, Pixar's latest, an original "Toy Story" spin-off that seemed to confuse a lot of moviegoers with its marketing, fell all the way to number five in its second weekend with just $17.6 million, per The Numbers. That represents a disastrous 65.1% drop compared to its opening weekend, an opening weekend that fell well short of expectations I might add. This to say, it's bad and, hard as it may be to believe, Disney is really the only loser here while Paramount, Warner Bros., and Universal all have reason to celebrate.