Chris Hemsworth's Innate Comedy Chops Are What Got Thor The Rare Marvel Fourquel

Though some may have recognized him from his feature film debut as George Kirk in the 2009 "Star Trek" reboot, Chris Hemsworth was a relative unknown when he landed the role of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first "Thor" movie brought in director Kenneth Branagh, seemingly in an effort to lend some Shakespearean gravitas to it. When we first meet Thor, he comes swaggering into a golden throne room, where he winks at his mother Frigga (Rene Russo) while his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins) looks on disapprovingly.

It's as if Hemsworth wanted to say, "Let's not play this so seriously," and was just biding his time until he could really cut loose comedically. That's something he would begin to do more in the "Team Thor" series of mockumentary shorts, directed by Taika Waititi, who would go on to help the god of thunder find his best comedic self in "Thor: Ragnarok." /Film's Hoai-Tran Bui was in attendance at a recent press conference for that film's follow-up, "Thor: Love and Thunder," where Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige noted: