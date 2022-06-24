Jurnee Smollett Got Some Very Unique Advice From Samuel L. Jackson About Playing Black Canary

Long before joining the DC Extended Universe and appearing in shows like "Underground" and "Lovecraft Country," a young Jurnee Smollett starred opposite Samuel L. Jackson in director Kasi Lemmons' revered 1997 Southern Gothic drama "Eve's Bayou." In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about her role in director Joseph Kosinski's sci-fi thriller "Spiderhead," Smollett admitted that she reached out to Jackson after being cast in "Birds of Prey," calling him one of her "mentors."

Having already played Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years, Jackson no doubt has plenty of wisdom to share with Smollett about how to handle the challenges of joining a major superhero franchise. The advice he actually shared with her, however, was far more uniquely Jackson-esque than she could've predicted:

"... I remember calling [Jackson] and being like, 'OK, so like, yo, what do I do? Is there a way in which I should approach this any differently than how I would approach any other character? I always do so much research of the world.' And he said, 'Baby, just go and piss on your territory.' (Laughs.) So I've been just so truly, truly humbled by the response from the fans."

Direct it may be, Smollett took Jackson's words to heart. Her turn as super-powered night club singer Dinah Lance (whose tough-as-nails exterior belies her wounded spirit) ranks among the many highlights of director Cathy Yan's "Birds of Prey," a giddy, Day-Glo colored romp that deserved to be far more successful in theaters than it was. Fortunately, between the box office and streaming on HBO Max, the film did well enough to convince Warner Bros. to start developing a "Black Canary" spin-off movie starring Smollett — giving her the chance to further, ahem, stake her territory (to paraphrase Jackson).