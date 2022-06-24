Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Moses Ingram Joins Natalie Portman In Apple's Lady In The Lake

Fresh off her turn as the Third Sister in "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Moses Ingram is set to star opposite another "Star Wars" franchise alum, Natalie Portman, in the Apple TV+ limited series, "Lady in the Lake." Ingram will take over the role that Lupita Nyong'o vacated just last month.

Based on Laura Lippman's New York Times-bestselling novel, "Lady in the Lake" is in production now and takes place in Baltimore during the 1960s. Apple's press release describes it as a series "where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother, Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda."

Ingram will play the Sherwood role, with Y'Lan Noel, Mikey Madison, and Brett Gelman joining the cast as well. The series hails from creator Alma Har'el, who is also set to direct. This is the first TV project for both Har'el and Portman, who will executive produce alongside Lippman and others. Writers include Har'el, Sheila Wilson, Zach Shields, Vanessa Baden-Kelley, Briana Belser, Nambi Kelly, Byron Bowers, and Boaz Yakin.