Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Moses Ingram Joins Natalie Portman In Apple's Lady In The Lake
Fresh off her turn as the Third Sister in "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Moses Ingram is set to star opposite another "Star Wars" franchise alum, Natalie Portman, in the Apple TV+ limited series, "Lady in the Lake." Ingram will take over the role that Lupita Nyong'o vacated just last month.
Based on Laura Lippman's New York Times-bestselling novel, "Lady in the Lake" is in production now and takes place in Baltimore during the 1960s. Apple's press release describes it as a series "where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother, Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda."
Ingram will play the Sherwood role, with Y'Lan Noel, Mikey Madison, and Brett Gelman joining the cast as well. The series hails from creator Alma Har'el, who is also set to direct. This is the first TV project for both Har'el and Portman, who will executive produce alongside Lippman and others. Writers include Har'el, Sheila Wilson, Zach Shields, Vanessa Baden-Kelley, Briana Belser, Nambi Kelly, Byron Bowers, and Boaz Yakin.
'Most impressive' credits
In her short filmography, Ingram has already racked up some "most impressive" credits, as Darth Vader would say. She earned an Emmy nomination for her role as Jolene in the Netflix miniseries, "The Queen's Gambit," and followed that up with the Shakespearean role of Lady Macduff in Joel Coen's Oscar-nominated "The Tragedy of Macbeth." She also appeared in Michael Bay's "Ambulance" this year before gaining increased visibility with her portrayal of Reva Sevander, aka The Third Sister, which saw her sharing scenes with Vader and Ewan McGregor's titular Jedi in "Obi-Wan Kenobi."
Har'el has also been building up a name for herself in recent years. With her 2019 directorial debut, "Honey Boy," she became the first woman to win the DGA Award for First-Time Feature Film and the first in the guild's history to be nominated for both narrative and commercial directing. In addition, "Honey Boy" earned multiple Independent Spirit Award nominations and the Sundance 2019 "Special Jury Directing Award for Craft & Vision."
For "Lady in the Lake," Har'el and Portman's producing partners, Christopher Leggett and Sophie Mas, are also attached, along with Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf, Nathan Ross and the late Jean-Marc Vallée for Crazyhorse, and Amy J. Kaufman and Layne Eskridge for POV Entertainment. Endeavor Content serves as the studio, and the series is currently in production.