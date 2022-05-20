Lupita Nyong'o Leaves Apple TV+ Crime Series Lady In The Lake

Lupita Nyong'o has dropped out of the upcoming Apple TV+ series, "Lady in the Lake," based on the New York Times-bestselling crime novel by Laura Lippman. Nyong'o was set to costar opposite Natalie Portman, who is also executive producing the series, which is currently in production. However, she has reportedly exited the project and the search is now underway for a new actress to serve as the co-lead.

No reason was given for Nyong'o's departure from "Lady in the Lake," but Variety likens it to when she stepped down two years ago from another streaming adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's "Americanh." An HBO Max series was on the way, but the production ultimately ran into trouble due to "scheduling issues caused by the pandemic."

Created by Alma Har'el, "Lady in the Lake" is, as we previously reported, a '60s period piece set in Baltimore, "where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother, Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs, and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda." The series was inspired by two real-life disappearances in Baltimore, and Nyong'o would have played the Sherwood role.