The Major Yellowjackets Plot Twist That Almost Happened

In the present-day timeline, Melanie Lynskey's Shauna starts having an affair with a random guy she's met named Adam. Not much is known about him, so obviously, all the die-hard fans were buzzing with theories. The most common one was Adam was actually Javi, the soccer coach's son all grown up, as the 1996 timeline shows Javi growing really attached to Shauna. The theory was disproved by both the show and the creators in interviews, with the reveal being that Adam is just a guy, and he SPOILER ALERT is murdered by Shauna due to her own paranoia running amok. Variety asked the creators what they were most surprised by, and those playful devils joked around a bit before Lisco confessed that we were all right, that they almost did make Adam Javi all grown up.

"We chose not to, but some people called it and were, I think, eager to see it happen," Lisco said. "Then it creates the scenario where, 'Well, did we disappoint those people or did we delight them?'"

As much as I would have loved to have been proven correct, I actually think the end result of Adam being just a guy madly in love with Shauna was the better call, because in my opinion, it's much more realistic that someone would develop a romantic obsession with Lynskey after knowing her for five minutes than it is for someone to wait 25 years to enact a revenge plot.

Regardless, Alexa, play "Vindicated" by Dashboard Confessional. Is that the third time I've made that joke regarding a "Yellowjackets" prediction on /Film? Yes. Do I care? No. The "Spider-Man 2" soundtrack rules. Fight me.