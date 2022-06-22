The One Request Kevin Feige Had For The Doctor Strange Script

That sound you hear is me cracking my knuckles as I prepare to jump back on the soapbox in defense of one of Marvel's most interesting and sometimes unfairly dismissed movies. Long before a goateed Benedict Cumberbatch was helping out Thor and Loki or engaging Thanos in one-on-one combat or fighting off the Scarlet Witch while the fate of the multiverse rested on his shoulders, Doctor Strange was just a doctor (named Strange!) with an unbearable ego and a penchant for texting while driving. Horror director Scott Derrickson and writer C. Robert Cargill turned this Tony Stark knock-off into Marvel's weirdest superhero yet, infusing his origin story with a genuinely spiritual and refreshingly Eastern worldview to deliver something that the franchise had not yet seen.

Though Derrickson would eventually part ways with Marvel during development of the sequel, which turned into "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" under Sam Raimi's assured direction, the filmmaking duo clearly landed on their feet with the upcoming release of "The Black Phone." /Film's Jacob Hall recently had the chance to talk to Cargill about their latest horror flick, though the conversation inevitably turned to "Doctor Strange," as well. According to the writer, he found that Kevin Feige really only had one major edict when it came to revisions on his and Derrickson's script for the superhero movie.

Spoiler alert: it's probably not what you think it was.