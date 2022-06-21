LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation Trailer: Someone Keep The Emperor Out Of The Sun
Today we have a new trailer for "LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation," an animated special that will air this August on Disney+. First announced back at Star Wars Celebration. the special finds the entire gang from pretty much every "Star Wars" film you've ever watched enjoying summer vibes. Seems like Finn is upset that the summer is almost over, and Rey is trying to get him to relax. Meanwhile, Darth Vader and the Emperor are surfing and putting out beach chairs, creating general havoc by doing things like stealing the limbo stick and replacing it with Vader's lightsaber. That is a sunburn you won't recover from very quickly.
As a follow-up to This is a follow-up to the "LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special" and "LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales" from Halloween, "LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation" is set shortly after the events of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. That film was a lot, so everyone probably needs a summer break. Of course, a whole bunch of people who are dead now in the "Star Wars" are in the special, and that means flashbacks and Force ghosts. Plus, on top of franchise stars like Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams reprising their roles, this time around we have the voices of "Weird Al" Yankovic and Yvette Nicole Brown getting in on the fun. Watch the trailer below.
Watch the LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation trailer
I usually love the "LEGO Star Wars" stuff, from the games to the specials, but for some reason, this one is striking me in a weird way. I don't know if it's the line about the summer almost being over when the trailer is only just coming out on the summer solstice, the very first day of the season. Maybe it's the weird blending of timelines and Force ghosts,, and even though that's happened before, it feels a bit off to me. You know, it could also be the sheer glut of stuff being released right now that's doing it. Everything is feeling like a cash grab right now. Still, the other ones were really cute, and we're getting a new song from "Weird Al" called "Scarif Beach Party." Anything from him is great, especially when it's "Star Wars" related.
I will admit that a joke about the Emperor needing sunscreen made me giggle, and Leia's joke about her family losing a whole lot of hands was a good bit. Maybe it's just "Star Wars" overload when I'm right in the middle of the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" drama. Either way, I'm sure it will be adorable.
"LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation" will begin streaming on Disney+ on August 5, 2022.