LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation Trailer: Someone Keep The Emperor Out Of The Sun

I usually love the "LEGO Star Wars" stuff, from the games to the specials, but for some reason, this one is striking me in a weird way. I don't know if it's the line about the summer almost being over when the trailer is only just coming out on the summer solstice, the very first day of the season. Maybe it's the weird blending of timelines and Force ghosts,, and even though that's happened before, it feels a bit off to me. You know, it could also be the sheer glut of stuff being released right now that's doing it. Everything is feeling like a cash grab right now. Still, the other ones were really cute, and we're getting a new song from "Weird Al" called "Scarif Beach Party." Anything from him is great, especially when it's "Star Wars" related.

I will admit that a joke about the Emperor needing sunscreen made me giggle, and Leia's joke about her family losing a whole lot of hands was a good bit. Maybe it's just "Star Wars" overload when I'm right in the middle of the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" drama. Either way, I'm sure it will be adorable.

"LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation" will begin streaming on Disney+ on August 5, 2022.