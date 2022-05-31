Seasonal Special Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation To Hit Disney+ In August

The weather is heating up, the beach is calling, and that's not just for those of us on Earth. Many planets in the galaxy have a summer season, and Jedi, Rebels, and pilots are all ready for a vacation. Even if you're one with the Dark Side of the Force, beach margaritas and volleyball are calling.

At Star Wars Celebration this past weekend, a brand new LEGO "Star Wars" special was announced to coincide with the season of sun and sand. We're getting "LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation," an all-new animated special that will premiere on Disney+ on August 5, 2022. In the poster, Finn is hanging on the beach, and even Darth Vader is getting into the action with a surfboard and a few Porgs along for the ride.

The beach ball has an ... ominous feel to it. As though a million voices cried out to spike the ball, and were suddenly silenced by a red lightsaber, letting all the air out.

The LEGO "Star Wars" games and holiday special were hysterical. The sense of humor in these things is fantastic, and I'd totally buy Vader surfing on his day off. Okay, maybe not, but look at him in that poster. He. Has. Porgs. On. His. Head! How can you not love that?