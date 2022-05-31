Seasonal Special Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation To Hit Disney+ In August
The weather is heating up, the beach is calling, and that's not just for those of us on Earth. Many planets in the galaxy have a summer season, and Jedi, Rebels, and pilots are all ready for a vacation. Even if you're one with the Dark Side of the Force, beach margaritas and volleyball are calling.
At Star Wars Celebration this past weekend, a brand new LEGO "Star Wars" special was announced to coincide with the season of sun and sand. We're getting "LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation," an all-new animated special that will premiere on Disney+ on August 5, 2022. In the poster, Finn is hanging on the beach, and even Darth Vader is getting into the action with a surfboard and a few Porgs along for the ride.
The beach ball has an ... ominous feel to it. As though a million voices cried out to spike the ball, and were suddenly silenced by a red lightsaber, letting all the air out.
The LEGO "Star Wars" games and holiday special were hysterical. The sense of humor in these things is fantastic, and I'd totally buy Vader surfing on his day off. Okay, maybe not, but look at him in that poster. He. Has. Porgs. On. His. Head! How can you not love that?
'This summer will be fully operational'
Not only are we getting the "LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation" special, but guest stars "Weird Al" Yankovic and Yvette Nicole Brown were announced, as well as other returning cast members from previous specials. Here is the info for you:
"LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation" is set shortly after the events of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Looking for a much-needed break from stormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn arranges a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxurious Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon. But Finn's plan to have one last hurrah together quickly goes awry when he's separated from the group.
Yes, yes, I know. We're plugging the Halcyon, the actual Starcruiser experience that costs way too many credits in real life, but still, it sounds like fun. Writing and executive producing the special is David Shayne with Ken Cunningham directing. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, Jennifer Twiner Mccarron, and Jason Cosler will executive produce.
The poster probably has nothing to do with what we're going to see, according to that synopsis. But hey, maybe they stop on a beach planet? Either way, it sounds like fun in the sun(s).