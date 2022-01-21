LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Trailer Reveals Gameplay And Launch Date
The Skywalker saga may have come to a divisive end on the big screen with 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker," but fans are still able to enjoy nonstop adventures featuring all of the franchise's iconic storylines in other mediums in the meantime. Ever wanted to play as Jedi Knights like Qui-Gon Jinn or Luke Skywalker or Rey, lovable rogues like Han Solo and Poe Dameron, legendary heroes like
Princess General Leia, and all the galaxy-spanning characters from all three cinematic trilogies? Well, you're in luck! Many of us wasted countless hours playing through the original "LEGO Star Wars" games, released in 2005 and 2006 and respectively based on the prequel and original trilogies. That was swiftly followed by the "LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga" game, which combined those two into one, and then "LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars" in 2011. After releasing "LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2016, it was reasonable to expect follow-ups for each and every installment in the sequel trilogy, but that ended up being the last video game in the series.
Until now, that is. "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" is set to be the biggest, most expansive game yet, rolling all three trilogies into a single experience and giving players the option to pick whichever era of the franchise they want to play through at any given time. For those of you who fondly remember the limits of the original games, where you could spend time in-between the campaign missions mostly just messing around inside and outside Dexter Jettster's diner hub, the new gameplay available in "The Skywalker Saga" all but blows prior games out of the water. Check out the new trailer below, which walks new players through everything they can expect from the new game.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gameplay Trailer
Jedi mind-tricking Banthas into dancing the classic cantina jig? Fending off Stormtroopers as a Tusken Raider, armed with little more than a single gaffi stick? The grand reveal of "Mumble Mode," which preserves the hilarious grunts and mumbles from the original games for all of our purist entertainment?! Yep, "Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" definitely seems like it has something for every kind of fan out there, with hours and hours of campaign gameplay taken straight from all nine main saga films and infused with LEGO's lovably irreverent twists on established lore. The sweeping extent of gameplay options takes gamers from the sands of Tatooine to space battles over Coruscant and everywhere in between, with over 300 characters to choose from and unlockable areas that include 20 planets. All this information comes courtesy of the official "Star Wars" website, which unveiled our most in-depth look at the game yet after we received the first trailer back in August of 2021.
Previously, the extent of our knowledge of when to expect "The Skywalker Saga" amounted to the vague timeframe of "Spring 2022." With this trailer, we now know the launch date will be April 5, 2022. The creative team clearly hasn't sat idle over the last few years ... although that has resulted in yet another instance of controversy in the gaming world, stemming from the insidious development practice of "crunch." In an all-encompassing report, Polygon dove deep into the overall corporate culture that subjected employees to egregious amounts of overtime, unnecessary stress, and other examples of workplace toxicity. As much as all of us look forward to these exciting new games, it's even more important to hold game studios and publishing companies to the highest standards.
"LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" will be made available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.