LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Trailer Reveals Gameplay And Launch Date

The Skywalker saga may have come to a divisive end on the big screen with 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker," but fans are still able to enjoy nonstop adventures featuring all of the franchise's iconic storylines in other mediums in the meantime. Ever wanted to play as Jedi Knights like Qui-Gon Jinn or Luke Skywalker or Rey, lovable rogues like Han Solo and Poe Dameron, legendary heroes like Princess General Leia, and all the galaxy-spanning characters from all three cinematic trilogies? Well, you're in luck! Many of us wasted countless hours playing through the original "LEGO Star Wars" games, released in 2005 and 2006 and respectively based on the prequel and original trilogies. That was swiftly followed by the "LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga" game, which combined those two into one, and then "LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars" in 2011. After releasing "LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2016, it was reasonable to expect follow-ups for each and every installment in the sequel trilogy, but that ended up being the last video game in the series.

Until now, that is. "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" is set to be the biggest, most expansive game yet, rolling all three trilogies into a single experience and giving players the option to pick whichever era of the franchise they want to play through at any given time. For those of you who fondly remember the limits of the original games, where you could spend time in-between the campaign missions mostly just messing around inside and outside Dexter Jettster's diner hub, the new gameplay available in "The Skywalker Saga" all but blows prior games out of the water. Check out the new trailer below, which walks new players through everything they can expect from the new game.