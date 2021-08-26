LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Finally Gets A Gameplay Trailer

The last time we got a LEGO Star Wars game was a long, long time ago. Five years, to be exact. It was 2016 when they released "LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens." The other two sequel films have yet to be LEGO-ized, at least when it comes to video games, and gamers all over the world have demanded LEGO Porgs. That's actually a fairly reasonable request when it comes to angry gamers.

Well, it's a safe bet that them cute little alien birds are on the way in "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga," which will cover a whole lotta ground, from Episode I all the way to Episode IX. That's right, the Prequel Trilogy, Original Trilogy and Sequel Trilogy will all be represented in that trademark smart-ass style that we all know and love from the LEGO video game adaptations.

The good news is that the game is fully announced and dated. The bad news is we have to wait until Spring 2022 to play it.