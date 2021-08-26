LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Finally Gets A Gameplay Trailer
The last time we got a LEGO Star Wars game was a long, long time ago. Five years, to be exact. It was 2016 when they released "LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens." The other two sequel films have yet to be LEGO-ized, at least when it comes to video games, and gamers all over the world have demanded LEGO Porgs. That's actually a fairly reasonable request when it comes to angry gamers.
Well, it's a safe bet that them cute little alien birds are on the way in "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga," which will cover a whole lotta ground, from Episode I all the way to Episode IX. That's right, the Prequel Trilogy, Original Trilogy and Sequel Trilogy will all be represented in that trademark smart-ass style that we all know and love from the LEGO video game adaptations.
The good news is that the game is fully announced and dated. The bad news is we have to wait until Spring 2022 to play it.
A Full Trailer, There Is. Watch It, You Must.
The gameplay looks pretty good, doesn't it? The LEGO games have never been the most high tech outings, but this new game looks pretty spiffy.
What these games tend to really excel at is being super addictive. There are so many hidden areas and collectible bricks and a bunch of that stuff is always inaccessible during the first playthrough, which rewards replaying all the levels you've already cleared because there's always something more to hunt for.
It's diabolical how good they are at holding the carrot in front of our noses. Thankfully they wrap this highly addictive gaming experience in fantastic storytelling. Whether it's "Lord of the Rings," "Harry Potter," "Indiana Jones," or "Star Wars" they manage to take something you love and know inside and out and make it a fresh experience.
The LEGO Game Secret Sauce Is Humor
There's comedy at the heart of every LEGO game, but the ribbing is always loving and family friendly. You'd think that would mean the comedy would be dumb, but it's really not. These games are so earnestly respectful and in love with the movies they're adapting that the comedy comes across as good-hearted. What I'm saying is The LEGO Games is the Ted Lasso of the video game world. It just feels good to play them and you wish the world were more like LEGO games.
Maybe not the whole break everything you see and collect the pieces, Studs and Red Bricks and Mini-Kits and whatnot, just the wholesome part.
"LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" will be available on Playstation, X-Box, Switch and PC next spring.