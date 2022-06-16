You Can Finally Watch Rooster's Full 'Great Balls Of Fire' Performance From Top Gun: Maverick

If you're like most people in the country, you've seen "Top Gun: Maverick." It's an absolute blast and it's been a long time since I've wanted to sing along with a song in a theater. However, during the scene at Penny's (Jennifer Connelly) bar, Rooster (Miles Teller) sits down at a piano like his father Goose (Anthony Edwards) did in the first film and sings "Great Balls of Fire," I almost sang with the group. It's a fantastic scene, but we never got to see the entire thing, as Maverick (Tom Cruise) is remembering his past, and thinking about his relationship to Goose and the one he doesn't really have anymore with Rooster after keeping him out of Naval Academy because of a promise to Rooster's late mother Carole (Meg Ryan in the first film).

Now, by the grace of Goose, we have the entire scene to watch. Before you do, I have to tell you something really sweet. In the scene, we have all the pilots and bar patrons clustering around the piano, and one of them at least is very likely the father of Glen Powell who plays Hangman in the film.

Why do I know this? I covered the red carpet for the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick," and I ended up speaking to Powell's mother for a bit while he was talking to another reporter. She was telling me that he tries to get all of his family in the background of his films. She said that she thought she might have been cut, but that her husband was very likely in that scene. She also told me how proud the entire family was of Powell. It is one of the loveliest moments I've had as a reporter, and I've been doing this for a very long time.