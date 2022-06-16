You Can Finally Watch Rooster's Full 'Great Balls Of Fire' Performance From Top Gun: Maverick
If you're like most people in the country, you've seen "Top Gun: Maverick." It's an absolute blast and it's been a long time since I've wanted to sing along with a song in a theater. However, during the scene at Penny's (Jennifer Connelly) bar, Rooster (Miles Teller) sits down at a piano like his father Goose (Anthony Edwards) did in the first film and sings "Great Balls of Fire," I almost sang with the group. It's a fantastic scene, but we never got to see the entire thing, as Maverick (Tom Cruise) is remembering his past, and thinking about his relationship to Goose and the one he doesn't really have anymore with Rooster after keeping him out of Naval Academy because of a promise to Rooster's late mother Carole (Meg Ryan in the first film).
Now, by the grace of Goose, we have the entire scene to watch. Before you do, I have to tell you something really sweet. In the scene, we have all the pilots and bar patrons clustering around the piano, and one of them at least is very likely the father of Glen Powell who plays Hangman in the film.
Why do I know this? I covered the red carpet for the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick," and I ended up speaking to Powell's mother for a bit while he was talking to another reporter. She was telling me that he tries to get all of his family in the background of his films. She said that she thought she might have been cut, but that her husband was very likely in that scene. She also told me how proud the entire family was of Powell. It is one of the loveliest moments I've had as a reporter, and I've been doing this for a very long time.
Goodness gracious
Not only are we getting the full scene, but there is a great moment at the end where the entire crowd chants "Rooster, Rooster." I thought that was fun, but make sure to watch until the end. There is a Rooster dance! It's something I have a great need to hear more about from Teller, and I hope he speaks about it at some point.
The film is doing well, I'd say, with a current international box office of almost $770 million, according to Box Office Mojo. (That was me being silly. It's absolutely slaying at the theaters.) It's such a fun flick, full of nostalgia, but not leaning on it. If you are one of the few that haven't seen it yet, do it on the biggest screen that you can if it's safe for you to do so. Good luck getting "Danger Zone" out of your head!