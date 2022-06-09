Shining Girls Creator Silka Luisa Breaks Down The Season Finale [Interview]

Luisa: Did you watch it as a binge or did you watch it week to week?

I watched it over two days.

I wonder if that was more fun to watch as a binge. Do you think it works better as a binge or do you think it works better week to week?

Hard to say, because as a drama, it's great week to week. For putting all the pieces of the puzzle together, the genre elements, it's great to watch as a binge.

I never thought of it that way, where it's like the shows that you want to take time, week to week, are the ones that have more emotional stories because you want to settle into it. A lot of people ask, "Oh, do you want to have your shows binged?" To your point, there are certain aspects that work better as binge, but then there are certain aspects that work better week to week.

It balances telling a story of trauma and an exciting time travel story well. They don't feel at odds.

That was really important to me, that it was fun coming back week to week and that it didn't feel like a slog. Even though it's dealing with trauma and PTSD, like you were saying, that it's still a fun ride.

Jumping into the finale, for that final shot, different versions of what Kirby was feeling in that moment were shot, right?

Because it is the final moments of the finale, there were a lot of different closeups of Lizzy for that final shot. We landed on the one that we chose because it was important to us to have a more ambiguous ending where it doesn't feel necessarily like a complete triumph. It's not a clean victory, even though she has bested Harper and she has taken the house from him, what is she going to do now? She has her entire life, all of time ahead of her at her feet, at her disposal to use. What is she going to do with it?

At the same time, you've seen her build all these relationships over the season. If she stays in the house, she's removing herself from them because you have to stay in the house. So, is she going to be able to have a relationship with Dan? You saw a possibility of it when they met at the bar. Is she going to have a new friendship with Claire? All those things, the house might actually cost her. I liked leaving her at a decision point where she had accomplished — you've sort of seen her process one chapter of her trauma, but now she's staring into the unknown and she has to make a decision about what she's going to do.

I do want to ask more about that final moment, but the last scene between Dan (Wagner Moura) and Kirby at the bar, how'd you decide how much to say and how much to leave unsaid?

I love that scene. I love their chemistry in that scene. It's one of my favorites in the entire season. To me, it's not even a genre moment. It's just two phenomenal actors [playing] off each other. Actually, that scene was easy to write and I think they just nailed it. That was an easy one.

Obviously, Harper used the house that led to Kirby's trauma. The idea of her now ending up in that home, on an introspective level, what did it mean to you?

I think it was very satisfying to have. The house itself is a totem of power, right? Anybody who has it can yield it however they want. You have the ability to time travel, but you can use that [for] whatever serves you best. And so in that sense, it's very exciting for Kirby, and to imagine all the possibilities, all the possible futures she could have. At the same time, like I was saying before, there's a sadness to it. There's a sadness to what she's gone through. I think confronting her trauma over the season, you don't ever go back to who you were, you become a new person and you have to get to know that new person. And that's how I see her at the end of the season.

Ending with a new beginning.

Exactly. Really, that was my experience reading the book. The book left me in this great place where I was satisfied with the character stories. I had seen a complete arc for Kirby. At the same time, there were mythology questions still left that I could explore. It was a great balance of feeling satisfied, but still having questions, and I was trying to honor that shape.