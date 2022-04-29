Shining Girls Showrunner Silka Luisa Wants To Keep You Guessing [Interview]

Tell me about working with Elisabeth Moss on this, because she's not just the star of the show, she's also a director and an executive producer as well.

So she came on very early on in the process. I had written the pilot and she was actually the first actress that we went out to, because I can't imagine anyone else but her playing Kirby. So what was fantastic about that was that she could actually be there as we were writing the season, and she was a part of that development process. So as I was building out Kirby's character, we had a back and forth dialogue about just what her arc was going to be over the season and how to calibrate that, which really helped when we got to set — both as a producer and then as a director, she really understood the show. She just became a partner even throughout all of production because it felt like we were just on the same page about what our intentions and what the ambitions were for "Shining Girls."

When somebody of that caliber gets involved with the show, I imagine the list of potential collaborators grows exponentially because a lot of people want to work with her. How did you decide about who you wanted to direct this series?

I had been a huge fan of Michelle [MacLaren]. I mean obviously, "Breaking Bad," "Game of Thrones" — she's directed all of my favorite shows and then my favorite episodes within those shows, so we were just so fortunate to have her. I think she really set the tone for the rest of the season in the sense that she's able to create this constant tension while having the scenes breathe, where you're getting to spend time with the characters and you get to know them. Finding the right pacing for that is actually really challenging, and she set a template that both Daina and Lizzie were able to follow in her path.

This is the first time that you were a showrunner for a TV series. You can prepare all you want for something like that, but was there anything about the job that ended up surprising you once you were actually doing it day to day?

There's definitely things as you do it for your first time that you're just not going to know until you do it. But one of the benefits of this being my first show was that by the time I got to set, I'd already been working on it for three years. So it felt like the show was so inside my bones that I could answer any question about it. I could explain to people what the vision was. I think at the end of the day, whatever you don't know about the practicalities of the process, as long as you know what show you're making and you're able to articulate that, that's the most important function of a showrunner.

It seemed like you're in good hands too. I mean, your collaborators are pretty tough notch on this one.

(laughs) That also really helps, hiring incredibly talented people that can carry you, yes.