Shining Girls Director Michelle MacLaren On Her Approach To The Craft And Her Inspirations [Interview]

I think a lot of our readers will know you best from your terrific work on "Breaking Bad" and "Game of Thrones." Was there anything specific that you learned while making those shows that you were able to bring with you and put to good use while making "Shining Girls?"

I learn something new on everything that I do. I would use different tools, so to speak, on different shows. There's certain things I would do on "Breaking Bad" I wouldn't do on "Game of Thrones," and vice versa. But the thing that I learned most from these, and I always try to embrace, is to challenge myself, to put myself out of my comfort zone, to do things that scare me. I mean that in a good way, to push the boundaries and push the limits. I find that, sometimes when you get out of your comfort zone, that's when some of the magic can happen. Sometimes you think, "Oh gosh, I've gone too far." I learned that mostly on an episode I did years ago on "Breaking Bad" called "One Minute." I thought, "Oh my gosh, we've gone too far. The audience is never going to watch this." That's not what happened. (laughs) Never in a million years did I think what was going to happen, happened. So I would say, get out of your comfort zone, challenge yourself. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. But that's where the magic can happen.

I sometimes fall into the trap of thinking about directors as merely composers of shots, but the job obviously consists of much more than that. Tell me about the way that you talk to the actors on this project.

Well, when I talk with actors, I always come from a place, obviously, of character. I always have a reason why I'm giving a note. Talking to each actor is different, so you have to find your way of communicating with each individual person. We're all different individuals, so we have to find the best way to talk to each actor. But I always find that being really honest, and open, and clear about why I'm giving a note. Sometimes I don't know why, and I have to be honest about that. "Will you try this? Because there's something that makes me feel like we should try it this way, and I can't put my finger on it, but X, Y, Z." In this particular instance, it was different with each character, obviously. But Kirby's character, in particular, Lizzie and I talked a lot about the fact that she starts out very vulnerable, and she's covering herself with her clothes. She doesn't look people in the eye. She's constantly feeling like somebody's watching her. It's just a very unnerving way to live your life. Then slowly, she starts to get more confident. Slowly, she starts to crawl her way back and get control back of her life, as she confronts her trauma and what happens to her and goes after the person that attacked her. So we talked a lot about that evolution. I think just having really open, honest, clear conversations about the character, the arc of the character, and knowing where the character's at in any particular moment. Also being really, really open to what the actor is bringing to the table. That is huge. They're the one who is living it and feeling it. I want to know what they have to contribute.