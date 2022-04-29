Shining Girls Actor Jamie Bell On Getting Into The Head Of A Serial Killer [Interview]

I just wondered if you could talk about how you balanced what part you drew from the book, versus a script, versus brought in of your own creativity.

I mean, I loved the book. I thought the book was really compelling and interesting, and obviously certain characters really — I think Dan is probably the most different from the book, the character that Wagner plays. I think he's different in our show than he is in the book. But there's lots in the book that was really great. And [author] Lauren [Beukes] gave me a copy of her book, and she wrote this incredible inscription that I'm desperately trying to remember because it would make her sound very clever. And she is very clever, obviously, but I've forgotten what it is. She wrote in this book, which is kind of this idea that he needs control over everything because the idea that things just happen randomly is terrifying. It's the idea that things are set in stone and you can control them and bend and change at your will. That's kind of like the power of a god or something. It really is this incredible ability, when you think about it. And the idea that it might just all be actually random and that you don't have control even over yourself — which he doesn't have control over himself — is just terrifying to him. I thought that was such an interesting inscription for her to put in the book, and I hope it's okay that I even said that because it's personal. But there was lots of stuff that I took from the book. One thing I didn't take from the book was that he's handsome, because there was very little I could do about that. (laughs) And because I played him, we kind of did need to change — there's almost a suaveness to him in the book. There's also a very immediate viciousness in the book that, because the book has the ability to see things from his point of view, you could have that. Whereas in the show, we're experiencing Harper through other people, mainly. It's how [Wagner] finds him or how Elisabeth finds him or how Phillipa is engaging with him. It's kind of a different way into the character, what you're experiencing. So we had to modify and change it a little bit. But this is just a study in behavior for me, really. I was more interested in what he does when he's alone, more than anything. But we don't really have time for that.

When you're exploring such darkness at work, how hard is that to leave behind when you get home?

I always think I'm so great — not great at it, but it's so easy. You just clock off. That's that. You can always tell from the people around you, because they'll tell you, "You're a little bit this," or, "Can you just relax please?" or whatever. But I think it was okay. I mean, I use a lot of music to kind of get into [character] and just to find things, where things should sit. So I would listen to a lot of music. But the physical stuff was genuinely hard to do. It was less about is it hard to get away from, and it was more it's hard to get into. Some of the physical stuff, especially, was really — I've never really had that sensation of, "Oh no, I actually just genuinely don't think I can do this." Usually I'll just kind of jump off a cliff and go, "I don't know. How was it? Who knows? You never know." But the physical stuff specifically, because when you read physical violence or physical stuff in scripts, you just immediately go to, "Well, that's a stunt, and that's either not me or it's really rehearsed." But violence like this is so different, because it's centered in a much different place. This is like gratification for someone. This is excitement. This is thrilling. This is intimate, almost in a sexual kind of way. And on this show, that's the way we kind of looked at these scenes. It was like, "Now this should be treated almost the same as a sex scene or something. This is really, really profoundly intimate." And so we did. So that stuff, it was more hard to get into, and I was very happy to leave that stuff behind.

