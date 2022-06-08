Universal's Halloween Horror Nights Is Getting A Visit From A Certain Shape

It's been 44 years since John Carpenter completely changed the landscape of slasher films with "Halloween." The film spawned seven sequels, a duo of remake films from Rob Zombie and now, the Blumhouse sequel trilogy is coming to a close later this year with "Halloween Ends." Michael Myers has been a part of the pop culture landscape for over four decades, and now, he's ready to terrify fans everywhere by transporting them into the realm of Haddonfield. As part of the Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, a new maze will premiere this year that will give horror fans the chance to walk "the streets" of Haddonfield, while being stalked and pursued by the Shape himself, Michael Myers.

Halloween Horror Nights opens on September 2, 2022, in Orlando and September 8, 2022, in Hollywood and the maze will be available in both theme parks on specific nights until Halloween night, October 31. Full disclosure: this maze sounds like an absolute dream for horror fans everywhere, and I will absolutely not be attending. I have a condition where I overproduce adrenaline, which means I am a liability inside haunted houses or mazes. If Michael Myers was creeping up behind me, I'd either throw up on the ground or my fight/flight/freeze/fawn would kick in and I'd reflexively throw hands at the poor actor playing Michael Myers for the night. No one needs that. Please don't invite me. I don't need to be arrested for assault in the middle of a fictional Haddonfield.